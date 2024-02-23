Isabela Merced's Superman: Legacy Tease Disappeared - But It Could Be Huge

"Kingdom Come" is a highly influential work of art set in an alternate DC future where Superman, Batman, and other members of the Justice League have retired. In their place comes a new generation of crimefighters who aren't as caught up about the "no-killing" rule as heroes of the past. This forces Superman and others of his kind out of retirement, trying to set things right while putting anyone who doesn't agree with his methods into the "Gulag." It's a fantastic story about morality and what it means to be a hero, and with several hints of it being adapted to the new DC Universe, the seeds could be planted sooner rather than later.

As tends to be the case with any comic book-inspired storyline, it's likely not going to be a one-to-one adaptation. James Gunn has already discussed how "Superman: Legacy" won't be an origin story, but it will see the character in his early years. The "Kingdom Come" comic has a much older Superman, so that's automatically one difference. Given the sheer volume of other heroes in this story, including Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl as well as Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi) and Green Lantern Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), Superman could easily find himself at odds with his contemporaries on how to dispense justice.

Additionally, a movie based on "The Authority" is making its way to Gunn's universe. These are superpowered characters who have no qualms about using extreme methods to get their point across. Even if "Superman: Legacy" isn't a straight-up "Kingdom Come" adaptation, the pieces are falling into place for the story's themes to permeate this new cinematic take on the DC Universe.