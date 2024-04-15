David Corenswet's Superman Look Has Fans Confusing Him For Another Man Of Steel
DC Studios found its new Clark Kent with David Corenswet, who will be suiting up as the Man of Steel in 2025's "Superman," directed by James Gunn. Since the announcement, Corenswet has bulked up to play the hero, with X (formerly Twitter) losing its mind over some of the photos. In fact, Corenswet has seemingly gotten so buff and in character that at least one person mistook him for the last cinematic Superman — Henry Cavill.
New pictures of David Corenswet filming an Ad in Mexico
The person who originally posted these thought he met Henry Cavill, when it was actually David.
"Now I can die in Peace I got to meet Superman and the Witcher in person face to face" pic.twitter.com/pr3AtRu5EE
— Dcu Updates (@dcuworld) April 14, 2024
X account @dcuworld uploaded some pictures of Corenswet shooting an ad in Mexico, where he's showing off his more chiseled physique in all of its glory. The post also includes an anecdote about how whoever posted the pictures initially thought the actor was Cavill and wrote, "Now I can die in Peace I got to meet Superman and the Witcher in person face to face." At least the person was half-right in that regard.
"Superman" has begun production, but it seems Corenswet was able to fly away for a bit for this other project. Whoever uploaded the photos may no longer be able to die in peace, but if "Superman" is a hit next year, they may just change their tune.
Superman fans are impressed with how BIG David Corenswet has gotten
To be fair, both Henry Cavill and David Corenswet look like they were made in a factory designed to crank out actors who look like comic-accurate Supermen. Corenswet putting on some serious muscle only adds to the similarity. Sadly, he wasn't filming for the DC movie in Mexico, so fans shouldn't expect Clark Kent to go on spring break when "Superman" comes out in theaters in 2025. However, they're clearly impressed with what they see so far.
X is filled with comments from people talking about how Corenswet is a perfect-looking Superman, referring to the actor as "massive" and "yoked." X user @CromKull is already very excited with what's on display. "Damn perfect size to be both Clark Kent and Superman! Nailed the look and height," they wrote. Of course, people have been optimistic about Corenswet embodying Clark Kent even when his biceps aren't on full display, as @stephenatl uploaded some pictures of Corenswet in a long-sleeve shirt at an event for his new movie, "The Greatest Hits." Even then, it was clear he could play a great Superman, as they wrote, "Hard not to imagine his next role already #superman."
Corenswet already has the body for Superman; hopefully, the story of the upcoming film does the character justice and gets the public excited for more DC movies. James Gunn may be directing "Superman," but Corenswet is bringing some guns of his own to the production — if you catch our drift.