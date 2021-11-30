How Much Money Did Mr. Beast Make From His Massive Squid Game Video?

There are three things that everyone on the internet is aware of: That "Squid Game" exists, that MrBeast exists at least as much as "Squid Game," and that genuine Ray-Ban sunglasses can be purchased for pennies on the dollar via totally legitimate-looking Facebook tags. Here, we focus on the first two things.

Netflix sensation "Squid Game" and YouTube juggernaut MrBeast are natural peanut butters to one another's chocolate, with each providing hours of social experimentation viewing pleasure that leave audiences feeling morally wibbly. When the gentleman Beast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson, released a video called "$456,000 Squid Game in Real Life," he was destined to get a substantial response. Five days after the project went live, it has garnered a mindblowing 125 million views. As a point of reference, the video that you posted of your cat getting scared of a gherkin six years ago still has a view count in the double digits.

Most content creators can only dream of hitting the hundred million view mark, and probably have no idea how much cheddar that kind of success brings home. Does this mean that MrBeast can finally retire to one of those hotel beds covered in money from the movies? The short answer: Probably not.