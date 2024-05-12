Lord Of The Rings: 5 Extended Scenes That Changed Everything

Peter Jackson's re-released "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy is the extended experience to rule them all. The total runtimes for the extended versions clock in at a grand total of 726 minutes — that's over 12 hours. The best part? 168 minutes consists of brand-new footage. Peter Jackson didn't consider these gargantuan installments the definitive version of his trilogy, but they've captivated the hearts of Tolkien fandom for decades, so much so that some are even petitioning for a mythic-sized "Mithril Edition" cut of Peter Jackson's epic trilogy.

Some of this new footage comes from expanded versions of scenes already in the theatrical releases. Other sections are never-seen-before segments that were cut during the original edit. Of this latter category, some are fun, colorful additions that embellish the story. The "Concerning Hobbits" sequence at the beginning of "The Fellowship of the Ring" extended edition, for example, provides some interesting background on the Halfling folk. The "Fangorn Comes to Helm's Deep" scene from "The Two Towers" extended edition helps explain where Saruman's defeated army goes after the Battle of Helm's Deep.

Some added scenes go further, changing the entire viewing experience. Let's look at five of these and consider how they alter the course of the trilogy as a whole. Just for clarity, we'll only be considering completely new scenes, not extended original scenes. That means, for instance, the powerful scene when Éomer finds his presumed dead sister during the Battle of the Pelennor (which is instrumental in the books) won't make the cut, since it's added onto a pre-existing sequence.