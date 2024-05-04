Young Sheldon Stars Tease Season 7's Finale With Four Words That Will Worry Fans

"Young Sheldon" premiered in 2017, carrying on the legacy of the arguably outdated yet still popular "The Big Bang Theory." In doing so, it takes viewers back long before the events of its parent show, delving into Sheldon Cooper's (Iain Armitage) formative years in Medford, Texas. The Cooper clan has gone through small-screen ups and downs for six full seasons so far, with the ongoing seventh set to be its last — despite Meemaw actor Annie Potts' assertion that the show's cancelation is "stupid." According to two other stars who've helped make the show such a success, the finale will be a tough watch.

In an interview clip posted by Deadline on X, formerly known as Twitter, Emily Osment and Montana Jordan — the respective actors behind Mandy McAllister and George "Georgie" Cooper Jr. — hinted at what's to come in the "Young Sheldon" Season 7 and overall series finale. In doing so, they said a mere four words that should get fans rather worried. "Get your tissues ready," they both warned, with Osment telling "Young Sheldon" fans that they should prepare to cry upon watching the episode. Beyond this, they had no further information on the finale.

Fans who are familiar with the "Young Sheldon" and "The Big Bang Theory" timeline should know what's likely coming in the former's finale that could create some tears.