Young Sheldon Stars Tease Season 7's Finale With Four Words That Will Worry Fans
"Young Sheldon" premiered in 2017, carrying on the legacy of the arguably outdated yet still popular "The Big Bang Theory." In doing so, it takes viewers back long before the events of its parent show, delving into Sheldon Cooper's (Iain Armitage) formative years in Medford, Texas. The Cooper clan has gone through small-screen ups and downs for six full seasons so far, with the ongoing seventh set to be its last — despite Meemaw actor Annie Potts' assertion that the show's cancelation is "stupid." According to two other stars who've helped make the show such a success, the finale will be a tough watch.
In an interview clip posted by Deadline on X, formerly known as Twitter, Emily Osment and Montana Jordan — the respective actors behind Mandy McAllister and George "Georgie" Cooper Jr. — hinted at what's to come in the "Young Sheldon" Season 7 and overall series finale. In doing so, they said a mere four words that should get fans rather worried. "Get your tissues ready," they both warned, with Osment telling "Young Sheldon" fans that they should prepare to cry upon watching the episode. Beyond this, they had no further information on the finale.
Fans who are familiar with the "Young Sheldon" and "The Big Bang Theory" timeline should know what's likely coming in the former's finale that could create some tears.
The death of George Cooper Sr. is surely on the horizon
Throughout "The Big Bang Theory," viewers learn a fair amount about Sheldon Cooper's (Jim Parsons) past and his extended family. His siblings, Meemaw (June Squibb), and mother, Mary (Laurie Metcalf), appear on the program and he provides no shortage of anecdotes about his childhood, growing up a nerd with a mind for science in a world of sports and hyper-masculinity. Noticeably absent from the program is George Cooper Sr. (Lance Barber on "Young Sheldon"), who's discussed a handful of times throughout "The Big Bang Theory." On this show, it's explained exactly why he's not present.
Sheldon shares on "The Big Bang Theory" that his father has been dead since he was 14, hence why he's not around to see him palling around with the likes of Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) and Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar). "Young Sheldon" has laid the groundwork for George Sr.'s death from the very beginning — most recently teasing such a tragedy in Season 7, Episode 10, "A Little Snip and Teaching Old Dogs," which notes that his heart is in poor condition. At the time of Season 7, which is set roughly in 1994, Sheldon is 14 years old, having been born in 1980. Therefore, it's reasonable to expect that George Sr.'s death, potentially from a heart attack or other heart condition, is the reason why Emily Osment and Montana Jordan have warned fans to bring tissues along for the finale.
We'll just have to wait and see what the end of "Young Sheldon" holds for George Sr. and the rest of the Cooper family when the Season 7 finale airs on May 16.