Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 10 Teases A Tragedy That Will Make Fans Cry
Contains spoilers for "Young Sheldon" Season 7, Episode 10
Everyone who loves the Cooper family and their antics in "Young Sheldon" has likely been waiting for the other shoe to drop. Anyone who's watched "The Big Bang Theory" knows that George Cooper Sr. (Lance Barber) has been dead for a very long time — since before Sheldon moved in with Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) and indeed before he moved permanently to California.
How and when George's death would play out has always been a great mystery to fans of the show, but according to Annie Potts and Iain Armitage — who play Meemaw and Sheldon Cooper, respectively — say fans should be ready for a little bit of heartbreak. The finale — which has proved emotional for both the show's cast and audiences watching CBS' picture-laden rollup to the finale — may just rip their hearts out. Potts promised Variety in April that the audience would need "a box of tissues ... with a roll of paper towels from the kitchen." Armitage agreed, "Backup, if it plays out right? I'm hoping so."
While audiences still don't know — in spite of this hint — when and where George Sr. will die, the blurb for Episode 10 hints that George will already be facing some minor medical issues as the season wraps up.
The synopsis for Episode 10 hints at George's medical problems
While the advent of George's death is currently a big mystery, Episode 10 of Season 7 already foreshadows the notion of possible medical calamity entering George Sr.'s future. The official blurb for "A Little Snip and Teaching Old Dogs" declares that George — dreading Mary's (Zoe Perry) baby fever as their nest begins to thin out — decides to get a vasectomy behind her back. Is it possible the minor surgery (and this big lie) may have significant consequences for the Cooper's marriage? Or even worse, might this minor surgery provide a build-up to the fatal incident that will claim George's life?
There's no further hint as to what might happen, but audiences do know that George will get a job offer during Episode 10. This plot continues into Episode 11, which will air right after "A Little Snip and Teaching Old Dogs." Audiences will have to watch and wait to find out if they're in for a bittersweet surprise like the one they got in Episode 9, or if they're going to have to wait a little longer to find out what happens to George.