Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 10 Teases A Tragedy That Will Make Fans Cry

Contains spoilers for "Young Sheldon" Season 7, Episode 10

Everyone who loves the Cooper family and their antics in "Young Sheldon" has likely been waiting for the other shoe to drop. Anyone who's watched "The Big Bang Theory" knows that George Cooper Sr. (Lance Barber) has been dead for a very long time — since before Sheldon moved in with Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) and indeed before he moved permanently to California.

How and when George's death would play out has always been a great mystery to fans of the show, but according to Annie Potts and Iain Armitage — who play Meemaw and Sheldon Cooper, respectively — say fans should be ready for a little bit of heartbreak. The finale — which has proved emotional for both the show's cast and audiences watching CBS' picture-laden rollup to the finale — may just rip their hearts out. Potts promised Variety in April that the audience would need "a box of tissues ... with a roll of paper towels from the kitchen." Armitage agreed, "Backup, if it plays out right? I'm hoping so."

While audiences still don't know — in spite of this hint — when and where George Sr. will die, the blurb for Episode 10 hints that George will already be facing some minor medical issues as the season wraps up.