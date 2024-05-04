Bluey's Most Controversial Episode Has Been 'Unbanned' & You Can Watch It For Free

"Bluey" has taken the television world by storm since its introduction in 2018. The children's series has captivated audiences of all ages as Bluey herself and the rest of the Heeler family go on adventures real and imaginary. With much anticipation, the program arrived on Disney+ in 2020, with Season 2 and Season 3 following suit years later. While the series has done well, even outperforming Marvel's "What If...?" for a time, "Bluey" fans took exception to the streamer's handling of the second batch of episodes. It left out the episode "Dad Baby," where Bandit (David McCormack) pretends to be pregnant as part of a game with Bluey and Bingo.

As a result of its exclusion, "Dad Baby" has become infamous among "Bluey" viewers, with many speculating that it was left off of Disney+ due to its explicit nature. Regardless of the reason for its exclusion, though, the controversial episode is now easier to watch than ever. Thanks to the official "Bluey" YouTube channel, fans can watch the episode in its entirety for free. At the time of publication, "Dad Baby" is still missing from the Disney+ catalog, and it's unknown when and if it will ever join the other "Bluey" episodes there. It's also yet to be confirmed why it wasn't added in the first place.

As it turns out, "Dad Baby" isn't the only "Bluey" episode to have been "banned" from Disney+.