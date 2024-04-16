Mark Harmon's Gibbs Appears In NCIS' 1000th Episode (But Not How You Think)

Mark Harmon left "NCIS" in Season 19, and fans didn't hold back when Harmon didn't return in Season 21, Episode 2 to honor his late friend, David McCallum, who played Ducky since the beginning of the procedural. Harmon also didn't come back for "A Thousand Yards," the monumental 1,000th "NCIS" franchise episode, which occurred in Season 21, Episode 7 of the flagship series. However, Gibbs was still part of the story in the same way that he was part of Ducky's tribute episode.

Just as "The Stories We Leave Behind" used archival footage from earlier "NCIS" episodes to honor the friendship between Gibbs and Ducky, "A Thousand Yards" did something similar. The plot of the franchise's 1,000th episode harkens back to the very first "NCIS" episode, "Yankee White," in which Gibbs help prevent an assassination attempt on the President of the United States, ultimately ending with Gibbs killing would-be assassin Leonard Rush (Robert Bagnell). "A Thousand Yards" picks up with Leonard's daughter, Lindsey (Shelby Flannery), who wants to complete her father's plan by taking down Air Force One while it's mid-flight, thereby killing the President.

Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) segues into the first Gibbs cameo during a flashback of Gibbs eliminating Leonard Rush. More clips of Gibbs appear at the episode's end, when Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) explains to his son the importance of the NCIS' work. Harmon may not return, but his presence is all over this action-packed installment.