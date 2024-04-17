The NCIS Franchise's 1000th Episode Had Easter Eggs Only Hardcore Fans Caught

"NCIS" is 1,000 episodes old, and it treated its audience to a callback-laden plot that shows how the team's past influences its present. During "A Thousand Yards," Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) is shot by a sniper. The team soon realizes that something major is afoot, and it threatens national security. The case connects all the way back to Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and the team's very first time together in the field.

Though that may seem very obvious, a lot of these connections are minute and sophisticated. A closer look at the background of Kasie Hines' (Diona Reasonover) lab toward the end of the episode reveals a notable tribute to the much-missed Abby Sciuto (Pauley Perrette). Art was a major part of Abby's entire "NCIS" backstory, and you can see several of her old paintings on the wall behind Kasie and Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) as they discuss the romantic connection between Lindsey Wexler (Shelby Flannery) and Jared Vance (Spence Moore II). Usually, only a few paintings are on display every week, but viewers can spy a couple more this time out.

Did you remember that beloved "NCIS" stalwart Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) is an author? Seemingly awkward CEO Fletcher Voss (T.J. Thyne) doesn't let his team forget that fact when McGee became acting director of the team in Vance's stead and he references his past while being interviewed. That blink-and-you-miss-it callback hits a fond high note for fans who recall that he's actually quite the bookish type.

There are even more connections, references, and nods to the show's history that take place during "A Thousand Yards."