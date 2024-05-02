Exclusive X-Men Preview: A Missing Marvel Mutant Returns - And So Does A Mystery

The X-Men's dream of creating a mutant paradise on the sentient island known as Krakoa is crumbling. The nation and its people are both fighting to survive as the war against Orchis and the threat of Dominion's recently revealed A.I. god loom over them. With the living island under attack by Stark Sentinels (a version of the mutant-hunting robots that are even more powerful due to their use of Tony Stark's tech), Marvel's mutant heroes are doing everything possible to save their people. In Looper's exclusive preview of "X-Men: Forever" #3 (by Kieron Gillen, Luca Maresca, Federico Blee, and VC's Clayton Cowles), a key ally joins the fight in the form of a mutant released from his mysterious stasis in Krakoa.

Cypher, aka Doug Ramsey, is an integral part of the Krakoan Age. His mutant ability to understand and communicate in any language enables him to speak directly with the island itself. He has acted as its interpreter, earning him a seat on the mutant governing body, the Quiet Council. However, in "Immortal X-Men" #13 (by Gillen, Lucas Werneck, David Curiel, and Cowles), sensing Krakoa was sick, Doug called for the council's dissolution. When the act passed, Krakoa wrapped its vines around him, telling the council it was protecting the young mutant from what was coming but providing no further information in the months since taking this action.

Now, chaos and calamity have broken out across Krakoa. While the X-Men take on the Sentinels and other evil forces looking to exterminate all mutants, Cypher has been released from his stasis. Krakoa explains to the X-Man that they sensed the current mayhem before it happened and wished to protect their friend, but now Doug has to figure out his role in saving mutantkind once again.