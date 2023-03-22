Iron Man Is Getting A New Suit To Take On 'Stark Sentinels'

Tony Stark is going back to the lab to create a new suit, and below are all the (spoiler-heavy) details for the comics.

The beloved hero will be making the new Iron Man suit to deal with a rising threat in the Marvel Universe. A brand-new preview for "Invincible Iron Man" #8 and #9 shows that Stark will turn his technology against Stark Industries as he tries to take down the new owner of his once innovative business. With Iron Man using his money to take some of the deadliest weapons on Earth into hiding, his company became vulnerable to takeover; the villain Feilong acquired the business Stark had worked so hard to create.

Unfortunately for Tony and the X-Men, Feilong has big plans for the technology he acquired in taking over Stark Industries. The first look at upcoming "Invincible Iron Man" issues depicts the rise of Stark Sentinels, as the mutant-hunting machines get a new upgrade courtesy of Iron Man's own tech. To combat the threat to the X-Men and the Marvel Universe, Stark will craft a brand-new suit of armor, seemingly using his last remaining funds to try and help his fellow heroes against the robots he inadvertently created.