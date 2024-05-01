A True Crime Series Blowing Up On Netflix Unravels A Disturbing Missing Person Case

Television based on true crime lends itself well to the binge-watch format. For example, Netflix's "Homicide: New York" became must-watch TV for fans of Dick Wolf's "Law & Order." Now, a new story based on a disturbingly real case is making waves on the streaming platform — "The Asunta Case."

FlixPatrol reports that this six-part series is currently the second most-watched TV show on Netflix, right behind another true crime limited series, "Baby Reindeer," which has a real story that makes watching the show all the scarier. As for "The Asunta Case," the series follows the true events of a Spanish couple who adopts a Chinese girl, Asunta Fong Yang Basterra Porto, played by Iris Wu on the show. Later, she's found dead at just 12 years old, and despite her parents initially reporting her disappearance, they quickly become the prime suspects.

Suffice it to say, this is one show that leads to one shocking development after the next. Whether you heard of this case when it made headlines between 2013 and 2015 or are just now hearing about it for the first time, it's an engrossing and devastating saga.