A True Crime Series Blowing Up On Netflix Unravels A Disturbing Missing Person Case
Television based on true crime lends itself well to the binge-watch format. For example, Netflix's "Homicide: New York" became must-watch TV for fans of Dick Wolf's "Law & Order." Now, a new story based on a disturbingly real case is making waves on the streaming platform — "The Asunta Case."
FlixPatrol reports that this six-part series is currently the second most-watched TV show on Netflix, right behind another true crime limited series, "Baby Reindeer," which has a real story that makes watching the show all the scarier. As for "The Asunta Case," the series follows the true events of a Spanish couple who adopts a Chinese girl, Asunta Fong Yang Basterra Porto, played by Iris Wu on the show. Later, she's found dead at just 12 years old, and despite her parents initially reporting her disappearance, they quickly become the prime suspects.
Suffice it to say, this is one show that leads to one shocking development after the next. Whether you heard of this case when it made headlines between 2013 and 2015 or are just now hearing about it for the first time, it's an engrossing and devastating saga.
Critics mostly praise The Asunta Case for its handling of real events
Dramatized true crime shows like "The Asunta Case" always present unique challenges, as the series still ultimately functions as entertainment but must also do justice to the victims. It appears as though "The Asunta Case" has been largely successful in that regard, as there are many positive reviews for the Netflix show to find online. Alberto Carlos of Espinof had this to say, which has been translated: "Without overexplaining, 'The Asunta Case' offers a thorough and rigorous narrative while remaining tremendously agile and entertaining."
Joel Keller of Decider recommends the series to viewers but does point out an inherent flaw that's common in many of these types of shows. "'The Asunta Case' is worth watching to learn about a case that rocked Spain back in the 2010s, but it feels like the creators are taking a very complex case and oversimplifying it," he wrote. Still, even with certain oversimplifications, the series can at least introduce audiences to the case who may not have heard about it before and do additional research to fill in any gaps.
Netflix has another solid true crime story to add to its library with "The Asunta Case." Fans of the genre will want to check it out, especially if they need something to watch after "Baby Reindeer" other than that TikTok that maybe has Martha's real laugh.