Baby Reindeer Fans Are Convinced You Can Hear Martha's Real Laugh In This Clip

Some of Netflix's biggest hits have been miniseries based on true crime events. "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" became one of Netflix's hugest successes ever, and the streaming platform got hit with a lawsuit for "Inventing Anna." To carry on this legacy of real-life crimes inspiring TV shows, "Baby Reindeer" has taken over the conversation on social media. The limited series is about Richard Gadd's experience with a stalker, with Gadd portraying the fictional Donny Dunn, a man tormented by Martha Scott (Jessica Gunning). The show cracked Netflix's Top 10 Shows in its first week of release, and viewers have found another wrinkle in the story that makes watching the show all the creepier.

The TikTok account @goggle_tok uploaded a video of Gadd doing stand-up comedy from 2012. It's already eerie to see Gadd doing stand-up after watching the Netflix series, but many have pointed out how one can hear a distinct giggle throughout the clip. Many believe the giggle belongs to the actual Martha, and it wouldn't be out of place, as "Baby Reindeer" makes a point to highlight how Martha has a distinct laugh.

It's worth noting it's impossible to see anyone in the crowd in the clip. The camera's focused on Gadd on stage with the audience in the dark, so it's impossible to get a look at who the real "Martha" — which isn't even her actual name — might be. Still, the clip's drumming up more interest in "Baby Reindeer," so perhaps more people will check it out with such material making the rounds on social media.