X-Men '97: What Happens When You Call Jubilee's Phone Number In That Marvel Tweet
"X-Men '97" Episode 7 finally confirmed the show's real villain, and things are looking to heat up as it barrels toward the much-anticipated finale. The series has done a great job of weaving in ample Marvel lore, and fans can get way more by following Marvel Studios on X (formerly known as Twitter). The social media account recently uploaded a picture of Jubilee's pink flip phone. Some may wonder why it's burned on the sides, but others may have honed in on the actual phone number displayed.
Dialing... 📞 pic.twitter.com/TwQpAe96sL
— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 1, 2024
Much like the Vault-Tec number on "Fallout," this doesn't begin with "555," proving it's real. Those who call are in for a treat, as Jubilee herself answers and provides the following message: "Hey, it's Jubilee. I'm so stoked you got my number. Guess what? This May, we are welcoming mutants like you to the X-Mansion for real! Come hang out and see where the X-Men crash after fighting major baddies. Sounds rad, huh? So keep your pagers on the 411. Gotta jet. The world doesn't save itself, you know?"
It's an awesome message for anyone needing more X-Men in their lives, but what could it mean? Is it designed to ramp up hype since there are only two more episodes this season? Or could it possibly tie into a very different mutant development?
Could Jubilee's phone message relate to ... Airbnb?
After the Marvel Studios' post on X (no word if this whole thing was meant to be one giant pun yet), there was speculation as to whether the message hinted at any new shows or comic books. However, the most likely explanation came to light shortly thereafter when it was revealed that Airbnb would allow people to rent out the X-Mansion. After all, Jubilee's message specifically states, "We are welcoming mutants like you to the X-Mansion for real."
The booking is located in Westchester, New York, and the building has been retrofitted with all sorts of "X-Men '97" imagery. There are photos online, and one wall has been adorned with portraits of Charles Xavier and Magneto in animated "X-Men '97" forms, of course. There's also a giant Sentinel head out front and plenty of other Easter eggs for eagle-eyed Marvel fans. Individuals will have quite a bit to do other than sleep at this Airbnb, as The Hollywood Reporter describes the more complete encounter: "Overnight guests will experience a multi-hour tour hosted by a team of actors portraying X-Men in training, including some unique cocktail-making in Beast's lab, and combat training from a stunt man in the danger room."
"X-Men '97" has already confirmed Marvel's coolest mutant, but this whole thing is pretty cool for any diehard fans. It's like stepping into the world of the cartoon without the constant threat of villains trying to annihilate you (we assume).