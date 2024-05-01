X-Men '97: What Happens When You Call Jubilee's Phone Number In That Marvel Tweet

"X-Men '97" Episode 7 finally confirmed the show's real villain, and things are looking to heat up as it barrels toward the much-anticipated finale. The series has done a great job of weaving in ample Marvel lore, and fans can get way more by following Marvel Studios on X (formerly known as Twitter). The social media account recently uploaded a picture of Jubilee's pink flip phone. Some may wonder why it's burned on the sides, but others may have honed in on the actual phone number displayed.

Much like the Vault-Tec number on "Fallout," this doesn't begin with "555," proving it's real. Those who call are in for a treat, as Jubilee herself answers and provides the following message: "Hey, it's Jubilee. I'm so stoked you got my number. Guess what? This May, we are welcoming mutants like you to the X-Mansion for real! Come hang out and see where the X-Men crash after fighting major baddies. Sounds rad, huh? So keep your pagers on the 411. Gotta jet. The world doesn't save itself, you know?"

It's an awesome message for anyone needing more X-Men in their lives, but what could it mean? Is it designed to ramp up hype since there are only two more episodes this season? Or could it possibly tie into a very different mutant development?