X-Men '97 Episode 7 Finally Confirms The Show's Real Villain (And Who Plays Him)

Contains spoilers for "X-Men '97," Season 1, Episode 7

The genocidal attack on Genosha in Episode 5 of "X-Men '97" has left the X-Men devastated, with the surviving members trying to pick up the pieces and learn which powerful force is pulling the strings behind the attack. In the latest Season 1 episode, "Bright Eyes," viewers learn that the mysterious figure orchestrating the events isn't Bolivar Trask, Henry Gyrich, or even Mister Sinister. It's Bastion, voiced by "The Gentlemen" and "White Lotus" Season 2 star Theo James.

In the episode, Cyclops and the X-Men work to track down Trask, who helped bring the Sentinels online. Rogue goes on her own quest to find him, going up against Thaddeus Ross and Captain America before reteaming with her fellow mutants. Throughout the show, it's revealed a group called the OZT is somehow involved in the dark events. When the X-Men arrive in Madripoor and learn that Trask has been turned into a human-Sentinel hybrid, Cable appears and saves the day while revealing the man responsible for all the death and chaos: Bastion. Not only does the newly introduced villain have considerable power with his advanced technology and the aid of Sinister, but he's kept Magneto alive as his prisoner.

While Bastion might seem like a bizarre choice to be the main villain of Season 1 of "X-Men '97," those who know the character's comic book history realize he's no joke. Bastion poses a considerable problem for the X-Men and anyone who stands alongside them.