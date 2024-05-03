My 600-Lb Life's Most Depressing Moment, According To Fans

The following article includes references to sexual assault.

TLC's "My 600-lb Life" runs the gamut of emotions. There have been some truly inspiring stories, but other episodes depress viewers, such as Kelly Mason passing away during Season 7. However, many "My 600-lb Life" fans have voiced their opinions on the most depressing moment ever featured on the reality series, and there seems to be a consensus pick.

A Redditor asked what the most depressing moment on "My 600-lb Life" is. The most upvoted response comes from one user who stated, "When Gilbert ripped Lupe's sutures open because he couldn't keep it in his pants and then sits and drinks a beer while she begs to go to the hospital." The comment references Lupe Samano, who had her first episode during "My 600-lb Life" Season 4. Viewers saw what happened to Samano during Season 3 of "My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?" As it turns out, her husband, Gilbert Donovan, did something truly horrific.

The episode chronicles how Donovan encourages his wife, who is recovering from surgery, to engage in sexual intercourse, and in the process, her sutures rip open. She wants to go to the hospital, but Donovan drinks alcohol instead. From that scene alone, it's easy to see why "My 600-lb Life" fans can't stand Donovan.