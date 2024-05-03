My 600-Lb Life's Most Depressing Moment, According To Fans
The following article includes references to sexual assault.
TLC's "My 600-lb Life" runs the gamut of emotions. There have been some truly inspiring stories, but other episodes depress viewers, such as Kelly Mason passing away during Season 7. However, many "My 600-lb Life" fans have voiced their opinions on the most depressing moment ever featured on the reality series, and there seems to be a consensus pick.
A Redditor asked what the most depressing moment on "My 600-lb Life" is. The most upvoted response comes from one user who stated, "When Gilbert ripped Lupe's sutures open because he couldn't keep it in his pants and then sits and drinks a beer while she begs to go to the hospital." The comment references Lupe Samano, who had her first episode during "My 600-lb Life" Season 4. Viewers saw what happened to Samano during Season 3 of "My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?" As it turns out, her husband, Gilbert Donovan, did something truly horrific.
The episode chronicles how Donovan encourages his wife, who is recovering from surgery, to engage in sexual intercourse, and in the process, her sutures rip open. She wants to go to the hospital, but Donovan drinks alcohol instead. From that scene alone, it's easy to see why "My 600-lb Life" fans can't stand Donovan.
Many My 600-lb Life fans express utter hatred toward Gilbert Donovan
It's difficult to ascertain consent in this scenario, but more likely than anything, Gilbert Donovan coerced Lupe Samano into something she didn't want to do. Several other Redditors expressed their contempt toward Donovan, with u/realitytvfiend3924 writing, "I have rewatched SO many episodes, but I will NEVER watch Lupe's again. It just breaks my heart." Redditor u/Hall-Double held nothing back: "That Gilbert is disgusting and a poor excuse for a human being."
That wasn't the only despicable thing Donovan exhibited during the "Where Are They Now?" episode. It's also revealed that he cheated on Samano, and fans could rest easy when she finally leaves him. However, that wouldn't end Donovan's time on "My 600-lb Life." He accompanies Karina Garcia to an appointment with Dr. Younan Nowzaradan on a Season 5 installment of "My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?" Dr. Now even comments on his presence, and it would appear he forms some kind of relationship with Garcia.
It led to plenty of other Reddit comments from people feeling bad for anyone who becomes associated with Donovan, with u/SharonSpruce writing, "He loses his support when Lupe wised up, so wouldn't you know, he targets [Karina]. Even Dr Now was seemingly horrified." Overall, it's merely depressing to see how one can take advantage of someone they're supposed to care for.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).