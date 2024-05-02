A Marvel Fan Fixed The Deadpool 3 Trailer's Biggest Wolverine Mistake
It's wild to think that the reveal of Hugh Jackman donning Logan's iconic cowl is being held with as much importance as some of the outrageous 'Deadpool & Wolverine' cameo rumors (that might be true). Upon its initial reveal, Wolverine's costume broke X (formerly Twitter), with the biggest question being why he wasn't wearing a mask like Wade (Ryan Reynolds).
For those who might've been annoyed that we didn't see the all-whites of Wolverine's eyes behind his iconic mask, though, don't fret, as a Marvel fan dropped a tweaked take on the trailer that added the headgear the comic book movie-loving world is waiting to see. Following the trailer's release, Captainsting on YouTube submitted new versions of select scenes from the preview, this time with Jackman masked up and looking magnificent.
Having the same effect on the eyes as Deadpool's mask, Logan's signature pointed cowl perfectly matches the yellow and blue combo of his suit, giving us a good idea of what is already rumored to be making an appearance in Shawn Levy's movie. The question is, when precisely will that be, and for what reason could its reveal be being held off? Well, judging by the story beats pieced together from the last epic trailer, this Logan might end up going on a journey similar to the other Logan's in the movie "Logan," just with a dress code to match.
Is Wolverine's mask getting saved for his last shot at redemption?
So much was hidden in the "Deadpool & Wolverine" trailer, but one of the biggest questions raised was what kind of Wolverine are we meeting who let a whole world down? Whoever he is, it's clear that such a failure is weighing heavily on his adamantium-bonded bones, and it might take Wade Wilson to give some tough and comedic love to snap him out of it. When he does, what better way for this Logan to show his return to form than finally picking up the mask that is noticeably absent from his attire? It will be not only a flat-out hype moment for the audience but one that's seamlessly woven into a point in the character's journey fans have been waiting to see ever since Hugh Jackman first popped his claws.
Admittedly, a hero saving the day one last time is a tried and tested formula, which even Jackman himself has dished out a dose of in "Logan." At that time, the critically acclaimed James Mangold movie was considered the last time we'd see his Wolverine. Some might see it as a cheap trick to play, but it'll undoubtedly hit if the filmmakers take this route. We'll find out for ourselves when "Deadpool & Wolverine" slow-mo walks into theaters on July 26.