A Marvel Fan Fixed The Deadpool 3 Trailer's Biggest Wolverine Mistake

It's wild to think that the reveal of Hugh Jackman donning Logan's iconic cowl is being held with as much importance as some of the outrageous 'Deadpool & Wolverine' cameo rumors (that might be true). Upon its initial reveal, Wolverine's costume broke X (formerly Twitter), with the biggest question being why he wasn't wearing a mask like Wade (Ryan Reynolds).

For those who might've been annoyed that we didn't see the all-whites of Wolverine's eyes behind his iconic mask, though, don't fret, as a Marvel fan dropped a tweaked take on the trailer that added the headgear the comic book movie-loving world is waiting to see. Following the trailer's release, Captainsting on YouTube submitted new versions of select scenes from the preview, this time with Jackman masked up and looking magnificent.

Having the same effect on the eyes as Deadpool's mask, Logan's signature pointed cowl perfectly matches the yellow and blue combo of his suit, giving us a good idea of what is already rumored to be making an appearance in Shawn Levy's movie. The question is, when precisely will that be, and for what reason could its reveal be being held off? Well, judging by the story beats pieced together from the last epic trailer, this Logan might end up going on a journey similar to the other Logan's in the movie "Logan," just with a dress code to match.