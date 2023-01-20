Jolene Blalock Relied On Her Eyes To Portray The Stoicism Of Star Trek: Enterprise's T'Pol

Most "Star Trek" series have one character who doesn't have emotions (or at least doesn't show them), which makes for a very unique acting challenge. The original series had the famous Vulcan character Spock (Leonard Nimoy), "Star Trek: The Next Generation" had Data (Brent Spiner), and "Star Trek: Voyager" had Tuvok (Tim Russ). In a 1978 interview with The Orlando Sentinel (via MeTV), Nimoy made a point of mentioning that Vulcans aren't devoid of emotion, but rather they are in control of their emotions, and that there was a certain subtle acting involved in making those emotions just visible under the surface.

Jolene Blalock played the resident stoic character of "Star Trek: Enterprise," taking on the role of Sub-Commander T'Pol. Blalock was already a big fan of the "Star Trek" franchise before she got cast in "Enterprise." In an interview that was included on the DVD release of the show, the actor explained that she watched the original series growing up and it often reminds her of her father and brothers because she would watch it with them. In the same interview she explained that she originally didn't want to do a "Star Trek" series, but after hearing that it was a prequel, she was drawn to the project. Despite an audition that she called "foul" and "rank," she managed to land the part and became one of the most iconic Vulcan characters in the history of the franchise.

Blalock said it was difficult for her to play a Vulcan at first, since her face is naturally very expressive. In the end, as she explained, it all came down to the eyes.