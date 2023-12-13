Snow White: Rachel Zegler Got 'Really Nervous' About One Thing In Disney's Remake

Rachel Zegler had one big — and rather surprising — concern when it came to her upcoming "Snow White" adaptation. During an installment of Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, Zegler spoke to fellow Disney live-action princess Halle Bailey, who recently played Ariel in the live-action adaptation of "The Little Mermaid." Asked about filming her "Snow White" movie, which co-stars Gal Gadot as the fairytale's evil queen, Zegler said that she wants to approach the project with care and respect, thanks to the fact that the animated classic is so beloved.

"This is an iconic thing that people really care about," Zegler told Bailey about playing the dwarf-befriending Snow White. "I don't want to mess this up for anybody, including myself. The writers and Marc Webb and our entire producing team ... it's a bit different story wise. We were able to do 'Whistle While You Work,' which made me really happy and excited. I was really nervous more about the technical element. That first-look image went out ... and there's a lot of CGI in the film."

As Zegler put it, she has yet to work with this level of CGI in her career, and dealing with so many computer-generated images in the film did give her some pause — especially because of the way it forced her to film some scenes.