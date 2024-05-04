What Happened To My 600-Lb Life's Robin McKinley & Garrett Rogers?

"My 600-lb Life" has featured some truly inspiring stories. Many fans believe Season 4's Nikki Webster had the most uplifting experience due to her infectious personality. It's much preferable to see something like that than one of the numerous "My 600-lb Life" trainwrecks. It's also nice to see a participant receive family support, which happens when Robin McKinley and her nephew, Garrett Rogers, see Dr. Younan Nowzaradan during Season 7.

While much of the episode focuses on McKinley's struggles with weight loss, Rogers joins her on your journey, as he's also gained a lot of weight despite being so much younger. The end of the episode sees them both attain great strides to improve their health, as McKinley goes from weighing 648 pounds to 395 pounds. Meanwhile, Rogers ends up at 337 pounds after starting the episode at just over 600 pounds. They continued to live healthily even during the pandemic.

While their initial episode aired in 2019, fans see a follow-up in a 2023 installment of "My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?" Robin and her husband, James, moved in with Garrett and his father during the COVID-19 lockdowns. The episode shows how they supported each other during a tumultuous time, with McKinely and Rogers ending up at 223 and 227 pounds, respectively.