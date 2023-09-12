Chris Parsons From My 600-Lb Life Is Unrecognizable Now
Some participants on TLC's "My 600-lb Life" fight tooth and nail to avoid making lifestyle changes. Others use the show to give themselves the motivation they need to finally get healthy. That was the case for Chris Parsons, who appeared in Season 11, Episode 7. He wanted to make those changes for the sake of his daughter, Zooey, and he was committed to following Dr. Younan Nowzaradan's advice.
At the start of the episode, he weighed 620 pounds. He was actively invested in adhering to a new lifestyle, and while Dr. Now recommended keeping bariatric surgery as an option, Chris wanted to pursue something different. By the end of the episode, he weighed 364 pounds for a total weight loss of 256 pounds. It was an impressive achievement, and based on Chris' posts on social media, he's stuck to his new mindset.
He has an Instagram where he posts photos about his progress post-"My 600-lb Life." On August 10, 2023, he posted a before-and-after picture to show how much weight he's lost. Still, he admits it's a struggle. A fan asked how he's been doing, to which he responded, "Im doing ok. I cant say im not having my struggles. the weight is not going up so thats a plus. just losing very slow. not a mystery why just have not been as focused life has not been kind. but I wont quit its a long journey and im up for it."
Chris Parsons is now able to do more with his daughter
There have been many stunning transformations on "My 600-lb Life" over the years. And now, Chris Parsons falls into that camp. While it's certainly not easy keeping the weight off, he seems committed to his goals, and he has his daughter to keep thriving for.
Following his TV appearance, he did an interview with Distractify to discuss his journey, especially his decision to forego surgery. He explained, "I strongly believe that if you can do it without a major surgery, you should. But you also have to be prepared to get it if you cannot do it on your own and you truly gave it a shot." He made it clear that undergoing surgery isn't a bad thing, but it's not what he personally wants.
Chris has strong support from loved ones, including his daughter. He wanted to lose weight for Zooey, and he admitted how the two of them were able to do more physical activities together, something that became increasingly difficult when he weighed more. One activity he had his eye on at the time of the interview was going to a trampoline park once he hits the required weight. And he admitted how important it is for others to see how well he's doing, "I learned a lot over this last year and I want to share that with everyone because this journey is not something you see often and they are not praised enough." Hopefully, Chris can inspire others to take greater control of their health, regardless if they end up on "My 600-lb Life" or not.