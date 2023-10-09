These My 600-Lb Life Episodes Are A Train Wreck, According To Reddit
As a reality series about people with morbid obesity, "My 600-lb Life" has the power to be incredibly inspirational, as many participants have joined in an effort to lose weight and be healthier for the sake of themselves and their loved ones. Then there are the individuals who make the process harder every step of the way, leading to certain installments that can only be dubbed "train wrecks."
"My 600-lb Life" fans on Reddit have tried to amass the "best" of these train wrecks. One thread was kickstarted by u/comefromawayfan2022, who shared some of their favorites, writing, "I've started watching some of the old Trainwreck episodes. So far I've seen Sean Milliken, Robert buchel, Angie j, Steven Assanti, and lashanta. Any other [recommendations]?" The episode with the most upvotes belongs to Season 10's Lacey Buckingham, whose episode can definitely be considered cringe.
Buckingham's episode is noteworthy for all of the wrong reasons. While she has a sympathetic backstory, the thing most viewers will likely recall is that she defecated her pants while she was in a car with her boyfriend and his sister while driving to Dr. Now's office. She was also downright mean to other people, as u/mencryforme5 pointed out regarding the extra-long version of her episode, "In the Super-Sized they showed that Lacey also peed her pants prior on that trip. And she was quite nasty to [her boyfriend's sister] Sharon despite all of that, and spent the rest of the episode blaming her for all her problems." It's a lot to put loved ones through who just want to help her, and it's just one example of the kind of people that occasionally get showcased on "My 600-lb Life."
My 600-lb Life has plenty of disturbing and ridiculous episodes
Redditor u/ahfuah did everyone a solid by providing a comprehensive list of all the "My 600-lb Life" episodes they consider train wrecks throughout its run. The list goes as follows:
- Season 2: Penny Saeger
- Season 3: Penny Saeger's "Where Are They Now?" and Bettie Jo Elmore
- Season 4: Sean Milliken, Lupe Samano
- Season 5: James King, Steven and Justin Assanti, Lupe Samano's "Where Are They Now?"
- Season 6: Rena Kiser and Lee Sutton, Lisa Fleming, Schenee Murry-Hawkins, James King's "Where Are They Now?" and Lupe Samano's "Where Are They Now?"
- Season 7: Jeanne Covey, Angela Johns, Assanti brothers, Maja Radanovic
- Season 8: Gina Krasley, Joyce Del Viscovo
- Season 10: Lacey Buckingham
Each of these episodes is a train wreck in its own unique way. For instance, some people are simply so argumentative that viewers can't help but tune in. According to Redditor u/AshersVoice, that sums up Penny Saeger, "Definitely Penny... I can only rewatch her like twice a year or so though... she pisses me off so much I'm sure it's taking it's toll on my blood pressure."
For others, referring to their situations as a "train wreck" may be a bit insensitive. Some episodes have so much turmoil going on that they sear themselves in people's memories; as u/TiedHands wrote, "Jeanne was definitely a train wreck but almost in a disturbing way. One of the few episodes that kind of made me almost uncomfortable to watch. They lived in absolute filth, she constantly fails, her dad dies during the show, her Mom has to have surgery during the show, its just a dumpster fire."
While some "My 600-lb Life" participants are annoying or filthy, some are downright inspiring. It's that dichotomy that keeps people tuning in for every episode.