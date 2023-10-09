These My 600-Lb Life Episodes Are A Train Wreck, According To Reddit

As a reality series about people with morbid obesity, "My 600-lb Life" has the power to be incredibly inspirational, as many participants have joined in an effort to lose weight and be healthier for the sake of themselves and their loved ones. Then there are the individuals who make the process harder every step of the way, leading to certain installments that can only be dubbed "train wrecks."

"My 600-lb Life" fans on Reddit have tried to amass the "best" of these train wrecks. One thread was kickstarted by u/comefromawayfan2022, who shared some of their favorites, writing, "I've started watching some of the old Trainwreck episodes. So far I've seen Sean Milliken, Robert buchel, Angie j, Steven Assanti, and lashanta. Any other [recommendations]?" The episode with the most upvotes belongs to Season 10's Lacey Buckingham, whose episode can definitely be considered cringe.

Buckingham's episode is noteworthy for all of the wrong reasons. While she has a sympathetic backstory, the thing most viewers will likely recall is that she defecated her pants while she was in a car with her boyfriend and his sister while driving to Dr. Now's office. She was also downright mean to other people, as u/mencryforme5 pointed out regarding the extra-long version of her episode, "In the Super-Sized they showed that Lacey also peed her pants prior on that trip. And she was quite nasty to [her boyfriend's sister] Sharon despite all of that, and spent the rest of the episode blaming her for all her problems." It's a lot to put loved ones through who just want to help her, and it's just one example of the kind of people that occasionally get showcased on "My 600-lb Life."