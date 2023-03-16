Norman Osborn's Gold Goblin Just Suffered His Most Karmic Defeat

Spoilers ahead for "Gold Goblin" #5 by Marvel Comics

Norman Osborn's new journey as a hero ends with an unfortunately familiar moment for the former villain, as his battles with the Queen Goblin in "Gold Goblin" #5 from Marvel Comics feature the longtime "Spider-Man" character getting impaled with his glider. However, unlike the most famous iterations of Norman hurting himself with his weapon, this time is more karmic. Osborn can't escape his dark past, no matter how hard he tries; but his new, heroic turn helps save the day.

Norman is in the midst of one of his most transformative times in the pages of Marvel Comics, as he's made a concerted effort to leave behind his former life of crime as the Green Goblin and his dark history with Spider-Man. Osborn was cleansed of his sins by the Sin-Eater in the previous arc of "The Amazing Spider-Man," leading him to help the web-slinger and provide him with new tech and the resources he needed as a hero. Then, Norman took his path to heroism a step further and equipped himself in an all-new gold and white costume and a gold glider, becoming the Gold Goblin. But no matter how hard Osborn tries to begin a new normal away from villainy, he simply can't. And Norman finds out why after battling the Queen Goblin and getting seriously injured in the fight.