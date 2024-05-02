Why Drew Barrymore Turned Down Boogie Nights

When "Boogie Nights" debuted in 1997, it was a cinematic moment that helped shape and propel several careers. Paul Thomas Anderson's sophomore directorial effort, "Boogie Nights" served as a biting satire on the so-called golden era of porn and featured performances from Mark Wahlberg, Julianne Moore, Burt Reynolds, and so many more. With tons of beloved actors steering the engine, it's surprising to learn that "Boogie Nights" almost featured Drew Barrymore. While speaking with Janet Jackson on "The Drew Barrymore Show," the host discussed which film she picked instead of the acclaimed comedy drama.

In the chat, Jackson discussed how she was initially considered for the role of Storm in "X-Men," which prompted Barrymore to reflect on the most iconic film she passed on. "I have so many of those experiences. ... I've never said this out loud, [but I turned down] 'Boogie Nights,'" the "50 First Dates" star revealed. "There was a moment where we were talking about 'Boogie Nights,' and I think it's when I went and did 'Ever After,' and I went in a very different direction," Barrymore added.

John Lesher, who received a "special thanks" credit on "Boogie Nights," previously revealed that Barrymore was in contention for the role of Brandy, aka "the Rollergirl." The gig eventually went to Heather Graham. By choosing "Ever After" over "Boogie Nights," Barrymore continued to cement her status as a leading A-lister, propelling the fantasy film to over $65 million domestically. "Boogie Nights," meanwhile, grossed just $43 million worldwide, emerging as a mild success.