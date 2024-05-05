Every Marvel Prop Tom Hiddleston & Sophia Di Martino Stole From The Loki Set
It's become an unwritten rule and somewhat a right of passage for actors to steal props from the sets they work on, as it's one of the easiest ways to get a long-lasting souvenir — at least for A-listers who wouldn't find themselves in trouble for doing so. For example, Chris Pratt famously took Star-Lord's jacket after filming "Guardians of the Galaxy," while Ryan Reynolds stole a Power Ring to remember his time working on "Green Lantern." For "Loki" stars Tom Hiddleston and Sophie Di Martino, they had different approaches to getting some iconic props from the show.
During a recent "For Your Consideration" event for "Loki" Season 2, Hiddleston and De Martino walked the red carpet promoting the Disney+ series. When asked what props he snagged from the show, Hiddleston told Marvel Studios (via Instagram) he didn't take much. "I don't know," the Loki actor said. "I always forget to take things from set. I think I've got a TVA guidebook." On the other hand, Di Martino appears to have been much more open to grabbing props, admitting, "I took so much stuff. I have a machete. I have a Time Stick. I have some TVA posters. I have some props that I probably shouldn't have taken from O.B.'s office," she said, laughing that she's "going to get myself in trouble."
Tom Hiddleston did steal something else from Loki Season 1
While Tom Hiddleston might not have had particularly sticky fingers on the set of "Loki" Season 2, the actor once shared he did take an iconic prop from the first "Thor" movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" back in 2021, the host asked Hiddleston if he took anything from the franchise, including Loki's memorable horns. Hiddleston responded, "I'm ashamed to say, I have nothing so quite so iconic as the horns. I did — I did have a look. If you just wait one second, I have this," before going off-screen and returning with the scarf Loki sported during "Thor" when he comes down to visit Thor in the film. Hiddleston joins Chris Hemsworth as one of the actors who stole a memorable prop from "Thor." In a different interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Hemsworth showed off Mjolnir (one of a few he snagged during his time as the hero) from his home. Hilariously, the "Thor" actor was called out by his fellow "Avengers" actor Jeremy Renner for taking so much. "Over a decade of doing 'The Avengers' and all this sort of stuff, I never took anything because they asked us not to and my mom taught me well," Renner joked while talking with Kimmel. "All the other Avengers took stuff! The dirtbags! They stole something!"
So, while Hiddleston might not have taken as much as Di Martino on Season 2 of "Loki" or Hemsworth overall, it seems he's got enough stuff from his time in the "Avengers" franchise to make him happy. Plus, who knows what Hiddleston might have nabbed without making it public.