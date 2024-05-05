Every Marvel Prop Tom Hiddleston & Sophia Di Martino Stole From The Loki Set

While Tom Hiddleston might not have had particularly sticky fingers on the set of "Loki" Season 2, the actor once shared he did take an iconic prop from the first "Thor" movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" back in 2021, the host asked Hiddleston if he took anything from the franchise, including Loki's memorable horns. Hiddleston responded, "I'm ashamed to say, I have nothing so quite so iconic as the horns. I did — I did have a look. If you just wait one second, I have this," before going off-screen and returning with the scarf Loki sported during "Thor" when he comes down to visit Thor in the film. Hiddleston joins Chris Hemsworth as one of the actors who stole a memorable prop from "Thor." In a different interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Hemsworth showed off Mjolnir (one of a few he snagged during his time as the hero) from his home. Hilariously, the "Thor" actor was called out by his fellow "Avengers" actor Jeremy Renner for taking so much. "Over a decade of doing 'The Avengers' and all this sort of stuff, I never took anything because they asked us not to and my mom taught me well," Renner joked while talking with Kimmel. "All the other Avengers took stuff! The dirtbags! They stole something!"

So, while Hiddleston might not have taken as much as Di Martino on Season 2 of "Loki" or Hemsworth overall, it seems he's got enough stuff from his time in the "Avengers" franchise to make him happy. Plus, who knows what Hiddleston might have nabbed without making it public.