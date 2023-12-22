What Will Happen In Blue Bloods' Final Season? Some Fans Think They Know
Earlier this year, it was announced that "Blue Bloods" would end with Season 14. It's the end of an era for CBS, which has had the police procedural as a cornerstone of its programming for over a decade, and "Blue Bloods" fans were absolutely devastated. Of course, there's nothing fans can do to reverse the inevitable finale's arrival, so some viewers are making the best of it and speculating about what they might see in the Reagan family's final outing.
While everyone has different ideas on what to expect, the main prediction is that the "Blue Bloods" final season will see a lot of changes to a show that tends to remain static. Redditor u/FleetwoodMac26 kicked things off with what they want to see for a series finale, sharing their hope for "a good old fashioned Reagan family episode like they all work together like they did on the last episode of season 1 asides Jamie isn't working on the case on the most of the episode." They also predict Jamie (Will Estes) and Eddie (Vanessa Ray) will finally have a baby since they got married back in Season 9.
Of course, there's a chance not every Reagan will be part of one last investigation, as u/Lopsided-Soft-7409 predicts. "Sadly Henry passes away, but it will be due to something heroic or admirable." The death of a family patriarch in a show's final season has happened before (see: "Succession"), and if Henry (Len Cariou) dies earlier in "Blue Bloods" Season 14, it could serve as the catalyst for everyone deciding to advance in their careers.
The Blue Bloods final season could have promotions all around for the Reagans
Henry's death isn't the only potential major development in "Blue Blood's" final season, as some fans think Frank (Tom Selleck) will retire as Commissioner. This could open the doors for a cascading change of command that could open the door for the Reagan kids to move up in the ranks. One thing many fans agree on is that Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) probably isn't going to be Commissioner any time soon. As Redditor u/Rubicon730 explains, "Danny is missing the political chops, the polish, the sophistication, the education and quite frankly the intelligence to be [Police Commissioner]."
Instead, many believe Danny is better suited for Sergeant, with Jamie more likely to be on track to become Commissioner down the line. Danny may have more experience, but Jamie has proven he's better at playing the game of politics. As stated by u/3434694, "I think Jamie would make a better PC. He's better educated, has a law degree and thinks fast and logically on his feet with a cool head. Danny's a hot head." And then there's Erin (Bridget Moynahan). While she announced she wouldn't run as District Attorney at the end of "Blue Bloods" Season 13, u/Lopsided-Soft-7409 thinks it's still an option. "Erin becomes the DA after Anthony gets railroaded by the DA's office and is fired. Erin brings him back as Lead Investigator for the District."
One prediction that seems likely is that the final scene of "Blue Bloods" has to be a Reagan family dinner. After all, as TV Insider notes, the police work is basically a trapping that the series uses to spin its primary story, which is all about family. Fans will see how it all plays out when "Blue Bloods" Season 14 premieres on February 16, 2024.