What Will Happen In Blue Bloods' Final Season? Some Fans Think They Know

Earlier this year, it was announced that "Blue Bloods" would end with Season 14. It's the end of an era for CBS, which has had the police procedural as a cornerstone of its programming for over a decade, and "Blue Bloods" fans were absolutely devastated. Of course, there's nothing fans can do to reverse the inevitable finale's arrival, so some viewers are making the best of it and speculating about what they might see in the Reagan family's final outing.

While everyone has different ideas on what to expect, the main prediction is that the "Blue Bloods" final season will see a lot of changes to a show that tends to remain static. Redditor u/FleetwoodMac26 kicked things off with what they want to see for a series finale, sharing their hope for "a good old fashioned Reagan family episode like they all work together like they did on the last episode of season 1 asides Jamie isn't working on the case on the most of the episode." They also predict Jamie (Will Estes) and Eddie (Vanessa Ray) will finally have a baby since they got married back in Season 9.

Of course, there's a chance not every Reagan will be part of one last investigation, as u/Lopsided-Soft-7409 predicts. "Sadly Henry passes away, but it will be due to something heroic or admirable." The death of a family patriarch in a show's final season has happened before (see: "Succession"), and if Henry (Len Cariou) dies earlier in "Blue Bloods" Season 14, it could serve as the catalyst for everyone deciding to advance in their careers.