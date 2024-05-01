Why The My Best Friend's Wedding Poster Hurt Dermot Mulroney's Hollywood Career

There's no question that "My Best Friend's Wedding" is one of Dermot Mulroney's most famous roles ... but according to the actor, it also adversely affected his career. Well, specifically, the poster for the movie adversely affected his career.

In an interview with The New York Times regarding the overwhelming success of the recent romantic comedy "Anyone But You," which became a box-office success after some time in theaters, Mulroney addressed the poster for "My Best Friend's Wedding" and pointed out that his diminutive presence on the ad alongside co-star Julia Roberts made him look sort of insignificant.

As the outlet notes, "My Best Friend's Wedding" was an enormous box-office success, which led Mulroney to think he'd be overwhelmed with opportunites after the fact. Apparently, that wasn't the case. "I was sitting there ready for the gift with purchase that was supposed to come along with being in a popular movie, and instead, I probably didn't work for a year," the actor revealed. "I chalked it up to me being so tiny on the poster, the little guy on the cake. I thought, gosh, you guys, if you'd made me a little bigger, maybe I could have gotten a job."

Still, the movie's legacy has been important to Mulroney's career; not only do people still mention it to him in public, but it was the first time he ever worked with Roberts, which eventually did lead to more work.