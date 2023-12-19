Dermot Mulroney Helped Glen Powell Overcome One Rom-Com Fear Before Anyone But You

Dermot Mulroney is a rom-com pro. Fans of "My Best Friend's Wedding" can attest to that, though Mulroney also showed off his romantic comedy bona fides in "The Wedding Date" and "The Family Stone." In the upcoming "Anyone But You," Mulroney is graduating from heartthrob to father of the bride. He's more than happy, however, to pass the torch to Glen Powell.

The R-rated "Anyone But You," which stars Powell and Sydney Sweeney, is loosely based on Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing." When one-time-flames Ben (Powell) and Bea (Sweeney) find themselves en route to the same wedding in Australia, they pretend to be together to serve their respective needs. Ben wants to make his ex jealous, and Bea wants her meddling family to stop trying to undo her recent breakup.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Powell revealed that Mulroney had dispensed some romantic comedy wisdom. "He said, 'Don't be ashamed of being a man in a rom-com,'" Powell recalled. "'To represent love in movies is the most beautiful thing you can take on.'" For the actor, who previously appeared in "Set It Up" and "Top Gun: Maverick," the advice "really made me think completely different about the experience."