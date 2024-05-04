Being A Sith Was Illegal In Star Wars - But That Changed For A Good Reason

Everyone knows that the Sith are the longstanding villains of "Star Wars" — the shadowy foils of the Jedi, twisted by the dark side, hiding in the deep corners of the galaxy, always waiting to strike. Or at least, that's how they're typically portrayed. Like the Jedi, the Sith change a lot across different parts of the franchise, varying in form and function depending on where you are on the "Star Wars" timeline and whether you're in the current canon or the old Expanded Universe, aka "Star Wars" Legends.

In both versions, the origins of the Sith are much the same as those of the Jedi. They began as a religious order interested in studying, communing with, and channeling the Force. Both the canon and Legends timelines include actual species that bore the Sith name first. And, in both versions, the Sith ultimately rose as a galactic power due to the defection of powerful Jedi to the dark side.

What you might not know is that in the Legends timeline, the Sith religion was actually banned by the Republic for thousands of years. The so-called "Anti-Sith Bill" was passed after a period of immense galactic turmoil and a series of wars fought between the Sith and the Jedi. The Jedi Civil War, depicted in "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic," was the last straw. Afterward, the Senate passed a resolution prohibiting all study of Sith philosophy, even if it wasn't part of any criminal or military action. And yet, by the start of the prequel trilogy, this ban was repealed.