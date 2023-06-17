Star Wars Had One Sith Lord Who Wasn't Evil - And That's Important

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) once said, "only a Sith deals in absolutes," but there are some cases where a Force practitioner bucks this convention, with one of the greatest examples being Darth Vectivus.

Darth Vectivus's first appearance is in the 2006 book "Legacy of the Force: Betrayal." Popping up as a Force Ghost, Darth Vectivus spoke with Nelani Dinn and explained that not all Sith are actually evil, with his living life providing a template to avoid such corruption. What set Darth Vectivus apart from his fellow Sith Lords is that he always had a strong moral compass and always wanted to do what is right to maintain life.

Before ascending to the rank of Sith Lord, Darth Vectivus was an administrator on a remote mining colony that happened to contain a tremendous amount of Dark Side energies. Most other Sith Lords would have done everything in their power to harness the reservoir for their own nefarious means. Darth Vectivus, on the other hand, was able to perceive how the Dark Side was making the civilian populace aggressive and closed down the mining operation because he didn't want the workers to suffer.

Seeking to understand what was going on, Darth Vectivus began to research the Dark Side of the Force, and was eventually trained by an unnamed Sith Lord. Of course, he hasn't been the only character to toe the line between sides of the Force, and it seems that's a concept the "Star Wars" franchise is longing to explore further.