Star Wars Villains That Are Way Scarier Than Darth Vader

The villains of "Star Wars" are arguably more famous than the heroes. When your poster child is Darth Vader, that's kind of inevitable. Though Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and so many other protagonists are widely known and beloved, there's always been something about the dark side that just produces memorable characters.

Almost 50 years out from the original release of "Star Wars," Darth Vader still reigns supreme as the greatest bad guy the franchise has ever seen. Dethroning him is an impossible task. The movies have given us plenty of other great villains like Darth Maul, Count Dooku, Kylo Ren, and of course, Emperor Palpatine himself, but none of them have had either the cultural impact or iconic moments of Vader.

That being said, there are a number of lesser-known antagonists in the "Star Wars" universe who can given Anakin Skywalker a run for his money, Some are forgotten baddies from the old Expanded Universe timeline, while others are canonical characters who just haven't gotten the same spotlight as the films' Sith Lords. Here are some "Star Wars" villains who are arguably even scarier and more powerful than Darth Vader himself.