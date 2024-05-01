Dune 2's Biggest Book Change Happened For A Good Reason

There are plenty of things that the "Dune" franchise gets wrong from Frank Herbert's book. Director Denis Villeneuve is a genius at adaptation, and he is particularly adept at visualizing written science fiction (the "Dune" films aren't even his best sci-fi movies). But he had to make some changes as he went along — one of which was to delete a significant time jump in the middle of the "Dune" novel.

In an interview with the New York Times, the director addressed why he opted for a more condensed timeline, saying, "The idea was to compress the book so that Paul will feel the pressure to get the Fremens' trust, to start gearing up — but not to succeed, not to have the time to create a real war. Time is against him."

One of the major factors driving this pressure cooker is the natural ticking clock of pregnancy. Paul Atreides' (Timothée Chalamet) mother, the Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), is pregnant throughout the first and second "Dune" films. Villeneuve wanted the story to move quickly to keep the birth of her daughter Alia out of the film. "I think pregnant women look tremendously powerful," the director said. "To use that power was very exciting. And usually when you see a pregnant woman onscreen, she's always giving birth. To avoid that moment, to stay in the state of being pregnant, I thought was very Frank Herbert-like."