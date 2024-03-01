Dune 2 Barely Features Anya Taylor-Joy - But Dune 3 Would Be A Different Story

Contains spoilers for "Dune: Part Two"

Denis Villeneuve's sweeping, sandy epic, "Dune: Part Two," is already crammed with a star-studded cast of familiar and fresh new faces to Frank Herbert's universe. However, one surprise addition revealed during the London premiere was "Furiosa" star Anya Taylor-Joy, who was confirmed to appear in the new film. Now we know that she takes on the role of Alia Atreides, the younger (and at the time unborn) sister of Paul (Timothée Chalamet), who appears to him in a vision and tells him about the future of the universe and the Atreides bloodline.

Her brief appearance is undoubtedly one of the biggest changes involving the Atreides family tree in "Dune: Part Two" compared to Herbert's original story. In the book, Alia is born during Paul and Lady Jessica's time with the Fremen and becomes a revered figure herself. But while her part in the film might not be as big as it could've been, her presence in "Dune: Messiah" is much more important and would undoubtedly play a big part in Villeneuve's yet-to-be greenlit third film. At that time, while Paul embraces his duties of running the joint that is the entire universe, his sister will have a story of her own that's just as dramatic. Should Villeneuve follow through with it, it will see Taylor-Joy's character eventually taking over from her brother and ending up in a relationship with Duncan Idaho (Jason Momoa) — yes, you read that right.