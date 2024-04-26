American Horror Story: Delicate - Every Change Between Season 12's Finale & The Book

Contains Spoilers for "American Horror Story: Delicate" Episode 9 — "The Auteur"

"American Horror Story: Delicate" has gotten much of its inspiration from the world of Hollywood, but motion pictures aren't the only things that have inspired this season. "Delicate" is the first season of "American Horror Story" to be based on a book instead of an original story — "Delicate Condition" by Danielle Rollins. This game-changer rips apart the typical "American Horror Story" format, adding something fresh to the show's typically heady, campy, horrific brew. But every adaptation undergoes a few twists and turns on its way to the big or small screen, and "Delicate" isn't an exception to the rule.

In the season finale of "Delicate" alone, the sex of Anna Alcott's (Emma Roberts) baby is changed from a girl to a boy. The purpose of the Delicate Cult is also different in the book; in "Delicate Condition," they're simply a circle of fertility-worshipping witches who use magic to protect the pregnant. On the show, it's revealed that the cult is a centuries-old organization that has been delving into black magic and fertility rites for millennia to control the world and turn it into a matriarchy by creating a batch of human-demon hybrids. In "Delicate Condition," the coven is well-meaning but bound by rules and strictures; in "Delicate," it's all about selecting which men will become sex slaves for the apocalypse.

On top of all of that, two major character deaths take place in "The Auteur" — deaths that occur in a completely different manner than they do in "Delicate Condition."