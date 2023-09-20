AHS: Delicate Rips Apart The AHS Formula & It Could Save The Show

Notorious showrunner Ryan Murphy, of "Nip/Tuck" and "Glee" fame, has made a name for himself on some of the most outlandish and — no pun intended — gleeful programs on network and cable television. Whether it be sadistic plastic surgeons in Los Angeles or saccharine teenagers in Ohio, Murphy's brand speaks for itself. His talent for creating some of the campiest, most gasp-inducing visuals on television has drawn fans to their screens for the past two decades. Murphy's narratives fly from the seat of their pants, take chances, and are often unpredictable.

This same method can also be a double-edged sword.

"American Horror Story," for all its unapologetic pleasure of the macabre and delightful recurring character actors, isn't the most cohesive of shows. Even the best "AHS" seasons, such as "Murder House," seems to falter in their later episodes, with left turns so sharp that viewers get whiplash.

Maybe the newest "AHS" surprise is the one that turns this all around, however. Because Season 12, "Delicate," will do something unprecedented — in that it is the first season not originally spawned from Murphy's brain. Instead, the current season will be adapted from the Danielle Valentine book "Delicate Condition," a modern "Rosemary's Baby" about the anxieties and horror that can accompany pregnancy. Frequent "American Horror Story" actor Emma Roberts returns to the fold as Anna Victoria Alcott, a Hollywood starlet who sets her eyes on motherhood, and she may be leading a revolution that will change the show forever — and perhaps save "AHS" from its current death spiral.