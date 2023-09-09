Why Dexter Harding From American Horror Story: Delicate Looks So Familiar
"American Horror Story: Delicate" finally released a full trailer ahead of its September 20 premiere, giving audiences a first glimpse at the roles played by Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne, and, apparently, Matt Czuchry. Fans might have been a little surprised to see the television fixture in this first trailer, but there he is, playing Dexter Harding, the husband to Roberts' Anna.
Anna, a famous movie star, finds herself struggling to get pregnant — an issue that's only compounded by the increasingly creepy things that happen to her throughout the process. As she's followed by frightening figures and undergoes distressing medical procedures, it seems like Dexter is a caring partner at first, but he starts dismissing her feelings before long, going so far as to tell her to not be "hysterical." (Bad move, Dexter.) So why would fans be surprised to see who's playing Dexter Harding? Czuchry is a pretty established actor with a handful of television and film credits to his name, but he's definitely best known for his three biggest projects to date: "Gilmore Girls," "The Good Wife," and "The Resident."
Were you Team Logan on Gilmore Girls? Matt Czuchry still was
Throughout the run of "Gilmore Girls," the show's teenage lead Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) had three major boyfriends: Dean Forrester (Jared Padalecki), Jess Mariano (Milo Ventimiglia), and Logan Huntzberger (Matt Czuchry), the last of whom joined the series in 2004. Rory ends up meeting Logan at Yale University, and even though she's completely put off by his arrogant rich-kid act at first, he ends up charming her, and the two are basically inseparable once they start dating. Even when Logan's entitled family deems Rory beneath them — which, considering how wealthy the Gilmores are, is an overtly ridiculous plotline — these two kids manage to make it work, but when Logan wants to get married and Rory isn't ready, the two part ways at the end of the original series.
Luckily for fans, Czuchry reprised his role in the 2016 Netflix revival "A Year in the Life," though his return didn't paint him or Rory in a particularly flattering light. The two are still "together" except that Logan is engaged to a woman never seen on-screen (Rory is dating a boring guy named Paul, about whom she often forgets). They have one last evening together at the end of the revival before Rory says goodbye to Logan for good ... but considering that Rory reveals her pregnancy at the very end, it's possible that Logan could come back if there's another "Gilmore Girls" reboot.
The Good Wife was Matt Czuchry's next big role
After "Gilmore Girls," Matt Czuchry moved on to another female-led series with "The Good Wife," on which he played Cary Agos for the show's entire seven-season run. Right from the start, Cary is a vital character, fighting against Alicia Florrick (Julianna Margulies) for a spot as a first-year associate at the high-flying law firm Stern, Lockhart, and Gardner. Though they're both "starting out," Alicia is really returning to her law career after a personal scandal derailed her marriage, so she wins out in the end. Cary ends up working at a handful of spots, including the state's attorney's office, but he's always in Alicia's general orbit, which keeps Czuchry on the show wherever he goes.
Thanks to Czuchry's careful performance, he brought real humanity to a character that could easily have been one note ... especially when it's revealed that Cary's sometimes arrogant and highly ambitious side is due in large part to a tough relationship with his father. The character gets an enormous arc in the show's sixth season when Cary is accused of drug trafficking; he evades the charge and returns to his law career after quite an ordeal, but eventually tires of the political nature of the firm and begins teaching law as "The Good Wife" draws to a close.
You might know Matt Czuchry from The Resident
Though you might think "The Resident" is another run-of-the-mill medical drama, Matt Czuchry's central performance as Dr. Conrad Hawkins — as well as his top-notch chemistry with Emily VanCamp, who plays nurse practitioner Nicolette "Nic" Nevin — elevates it above a lot of the genre. This Fox drama centers around residents working at a fictional hospital in Atlanta, with Conrad at the center as a third-year resident who initially starts mentoring a new intern, Dr. Devon Pravesh (Manish Dayal).
That said, "The Resident" follows a fairly familiar case-of-the-week structure, much like "House," "Grey's Anatomy," and other staples of the genre — but Conrad goes through enormous personal journeys, especially with Nic. The two get married in Season 4 and have a daughter, but Nic dies in a car accident the following season, leaving Conrad to take care of their child on his own. Ultimately, "The Resident" ended after its sixth season, and thanks to a time-jump after Nic's death, fans get to see Conrad settle down with his new love Dr. Billie Sutton (Jessica Lucas) and get a real happy ending.