Why Dexter Harding From American Horror Story: Delicate Looks So Familiar

Throughout the run of "Gilmore Girls," the show's teenage lead Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) had three major boyfriends: Dean Forrester (Jared Padalecki), Jess Mariano (Milo Ventimiglia), and Logan Huntzberger (Matt Czuchry), the last of whom joined the series in 2004. Rory ends up meeting Logan at Yale University, and even though she's completely put off by his arrogant rich-kid act at first, he ends up charming her, and the two are basically inseparable once they start dating. Even when Logan's entitled family deems Rory beneath them — which, considering how wealthy the Gilmores are, is an overtly ridiculous plotline — these two kids manage to make it work, but when Logan wants to get married and Rory isn't ready, the two part ways at the end of the original series.

Luckily for fans, Czuchry reprised his role in the 2016 Netflix revival "A Year in the Life," though his return didn't paint him or Rory in a particularly flattering light. The two are still "together" except that Logan is engaged to a woman never seen on-screen (Rory is dating a boring guy named Paul, about whom she often forgets). They have one last evening together at the end of the revival before Rory says goodbye to Logan for good ... but considering that Rory reveals her pregnancy at the very end, it's possible that Logan could come back if there's another "Gilmore Girls" reboot.