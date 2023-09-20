Why Meg From American Horror Story: Delicate Looks So Familiar

It's September, and that means it's time for the 12th season of "American Horror Story." For the first time in the show's history, the upcoming season will be based off of another property — the novel "Delicate Condition" by Danielle Valentine.

"American Horror Story: Delicate" follows actor Anna Alcott (Emma Roberts) in her quest to maintain a high-profile career while balancing infertility issues. She might be up for an Oscar thanks to her next role, and she's also undergoing a round of IVF procedures. When she at last becomes pregnant, Anna encounters a series of incredible and frightening incidents, which culminate in a miscarriage. Or do they? Anna remains convinced that she's still pregnant, while everyone around her insists that there's no baby. Is Anna experiencing a phantom pregnancy? Or is there a larger, darker conspiracy surrounding her, threatening her life, the life of her baby, and everyone in her orbit?

One of the people helping Anna on her quest to get pregnant — or, perhaps, hindering it — is nurse Meg (Cara Delevingne). The actress who plays her is generally better known for her more glamorous roles but has shown a previous willingness to tamp down her camera-ready look for other roles. She's been a troubled teen, a glamorous princess, and a supervillainess during her career.