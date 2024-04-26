Russell Crowe Made Another Exorcism Movie (But It's Not What You Think)

Russell Crowe isn't done with exorcisms just yet. Despite not being a fan of horror films, Crowe took on the lead role in "The Pope's Exorcist" in 2023. A zany, old-school possession thriller, the film became a minor box office hit, grossing over $72 million on a budget of $18 million. The picture brought Crowe back into the limelight, was the subject of several memes and stands out as one of the actor's bolder efforts in recent years.

Now Crowe seems set to return to the genre with this year's "The Exorcism." But even though the titles and subject matter are similar, Crowe's latest horror effort is not related to "The Pope's Exorcist." "The Exorcism" was filmed under the title "The Georgetown Project" and actually wrapped production in 2019, but it's unclear why the film has been on the shelf for so long. "The Exorcism" is written and directed by M. A. Fortin and Joshua John Miller, the latter being the son of late "The Exorcist" star Jason Miller.

While there's no connection between the projects, it appears that the long-in-development "The Exorcism" is riding on the coattails of "The Pope's Exorcist." It's pretty funny that Crowe is starring in back-to-back exorcism films (which is mostly just a coincidence), a fact that hasn't been lost on fans. For example, X (formerly Twitter) user @isaacfeldberg noted how the projects even share similar poster aesthetics.