Russell Crowe On Finding Out The Pope's Exorcist Was A Real Person And More - Exclusive Interview

What did you learn about him and his career that surprised you or even maybe unsettled you?

The thing that got me fascinated to begin with was the period of time that Gabriele Amorth had lived through, because he died in 2016 at a ripe old age. When he was 17 or so, he received his first calling, and he traveled from Modena, where he grew up in Italy. Modena is also the place where Ferrari comes from, so there's a couple of references to that in the film. Amorth, in the movie, wears red socks under his cassock and drives a Lambretta motor scooter with a Ferrari sticker on it. But he received that calling, so he goes into Rome, and they basically said to him, "Look, you're too young. You haven't really experienced anything in life, and there's very little wisdom that you have on board to be able to impart to people. So go away; come back when you're a bit older."

This is 1942. He goes back to Modena, the Second World War is raging, and he finds himself joining the resistance and fighting as a partisan against the fascists. Here's this young man who's received his calling from God, now finding himself with a gun in his hand and shooting to kill. He went through that war experience, and he was wounded in that time. He comes out of the war and actually — probably because of the injustices and stuff he'd seen through the war — he goes to law school and gets his law degree. He comes out of law school, but he actually starts working as a journalist. But he goes back to that same priest — this is now a decade later — and says, "I still have that calling." The priest says, "Well, perfect, because now you've lived some life. Now you have things to impart."

He then went to theology school ... comes out of theology school, he becomes part of the Paulist Order, which is about communication. He starts working as a radio producer, as a television producer, as a journalist. He wrote hundreds and hundreds of articles for interchurch, interfaith magazines. Then at the age of 60, he gets tapped on the shoulder by a fellow that he barely knew — Father Candido, who was at that point the Chief Exorcist of the Vatican — and he said, "Gabriele, you are the guy that's got to replace me in this job." He had no experience in that area of the church's practices, so for him it was a big shock, but then it's 36 years in that job and 12 books documenting his experiences. Purely selfishly, from an actor's perspective, that's a massive treasure chest to be given.

This interview has been edited for clarity.

