Why Russell Crowe Took The Pope's Exorcist Role Despite Not Being A Horror Movie Fan - Exclusive

In "The Pope's Exorcist," Russell Crowe stars as Father Gabriele Amorth, an Italian priest who works for the Vatican as an exorcist; however, the seasoned Amorth is not prepared for the evil unleashed in a Spanish abbey when a young boy is possessed. While the plot is interesting, it was something else that hooked Crowe.

"What was interesting about this movie was the fact that the central character was a real-life person," Crowe said. Father Amorth was a real priest who worked as an exorcist for the Vatican while writing a dozen books detailing his many experiences. "When I read 'Chief Exorcist for the Vatican,' I thought this was a snappy work title that would be made up by a Hollywood screenwriter," Crowe said. "I had no idea it was a real job, but it was the research and looking into it that actually really caught me up."

While the movie's events are fictional, it was the real-life component that made this Crowe's horror baptism. Specifically, the fact that Amorth became the Chief Exorcist for the Vatican and left behind so many first-person accounts is what intrigued Crowe.

"The events of the real-life of Father Gabriele Amorth are fascinating," Crowe said. "Becoming an exorcist and then becoming the actual legitimate Chief Exorcist for the Vatican — that just caught my imagination. It's such a rich vein because he's a guy that documented his experiences. He left behind 12 books of his first-person experiences, so from my perspective, you can't get better than that."

