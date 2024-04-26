Baby Reindeer: Netflix's Llewellyn Harrison Tribute, Explained
This article contains discussion of sexual assault and stalking.
Netflix's new miniseries "Baby Reindeer" is a shocking, searing look at trauma, abuse, and surviving horrific acts. It also has a touching tribute at the end of its sixth and penultimate episode dedicated to Llewellyn Harrison, a key grip who worked on the series and tragically passed away.
Throughout his time in the industry as a key grip — who runs the part of a film set that's responsible for setting up the lights and cameras, as well as their support systems, according to the director of photography's instructions — Harrison worked on a number of successful projects including "The Marvels," "A Bigger Splash," and "Episodes." The key grip's cause of death is unknown, but he did complete work on "Baby Reindeer" before his passing, as his IMDb page credits him for all seven of its episodes.
A crowdsourcing page about Harrison — meant to raise money for his family — only says that he passed away suddenly. "Llewellyn was a much-loved colleague, friend and mentor to many," the page reads. "His sudden death has shocked us all, and his absence will be truly missed."
As for the Episode 6 dedication, it simply says, "In loving memory of Llewellyn Harrison." Losing such an important crew member must be difficult for those involved with "Baby Reindeer," particularly due to the fact that it's become an enormous success for Netflix.
What is Baby Reindeer about?
"Baby Reindeer," created by its star Richard Gadd, focuses on Gadd's character Donny Dunn — loosely based on himself — as he struggles to get by as a stand-up comedian in London. While working as a bartender, he meets a woman named Martha (Jessica Gunning), who tells him she's a wealthy, successful lawyer despite the fact that she also says she can't afford a cup of tea. Out of kindness — and because she's crying — Donny offers Martha a cup of tea on the house, and she immediately takes a shine to him. While Donny tries to navigate both his career and a budding relationship with an openly trans woman Teri (Nava Mau), whom he genuinely loves, Martha starts slowly invading his life, sending him constant emails, showing up at the bar all the time, and even terrorizing Teri when she sees them out together.
Pretty early on, Donny discovers that Martha has previous arrests for stalking, but he's strangely fascinated by her ... which only leads to her obsession deepening. Donny's life is very nearly derailed by Martha's interferences, from his comedy shows (where she heckles him mercilessly whenever she feels rejected) to his home to his workplace at the bar. So why does Donny indulge her in the first place? The answer is totally heartbreaking.
Baby Reindeer explains Donny's trauma in a truly gut-wrenching way
In the fourth episode of "Baby Reindeer," it's revealed that, while working at the famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Donny met and befriended famous comedy writer Darrien O'Connor (Tom Goodman-Hill), who took Donny under his wing. It's not what it seems, though; in flashbacks, we see that Darrien is a predator, and before the narrative begins, he repeatedly lured Donny to his home, drugged him, and sexually assaulted him.
This experience haunts Donny throughout the present timeline, and he eventually comes to terms with it at the worst possible moment — during a performance at the final round of a stand-up comedy competition. Donny takes things in a different direction and clearly details his assault as well as the recent disturbances he's experienced as a result of Martha's stalking. The speech ends up resonating with far more people than he ever expected, but the overall series doesn't tie anything up in a neat bow. It's a testament to how difficult it can be to overcome particular traumas, and it's beautifully crafted and performed by Richard Gadd and his entire team. It's especially tragic that they lost someone who helped create this difficult, fascinating, and important series.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).