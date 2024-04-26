Baby Reindeer: Netflix's Llewellyn Harrison Tribute, Explained

This article contains discussion of sexual assault and stalking.

Netflix's new miniseries "Baby Reindeer" is a shocking, searing look at trauma, abuse, and surviving horrific acts. It also has a touching tribute at the end of its sixth and penultimate episode dedicated to Llewellyn Harrison, a key grip who worked on the series and tragically passed away.

Throughout his time in the industry as a key grip — who runs the part of a film set that's responsible for setting up the lights and cameras, as well as their support systems, according to the director of photography's instructions — Harrison worked on a number of successful projects including "The Marvels," "A Bigger Splash," and "Episodes." The key grip's cause of death is unknown, but he did complete work on "Baby Reindeer" before his passing, as his IMDb page credits him for all seven of its episodes.

A crowdsourcing page about Harrison — meant to raise money for his family — only says that he passed away suddenly. "Llewellyn was a much-loved colleague, friend and mentor to many," the page reads. "His sudden death has shocked us all, and his absence will be truly missed."

As for the Episode 6 dedication, it simply says, "In loving memory of Llewellyn Harrison." Losing such an important crew member must be difficult for those involved with "Baby Reindeer," particularly due to the fact that it's become an enormous success for Netflix.