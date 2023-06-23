Jonathan Taylor Thomas Voiced More Of Your Childhood Than You Probably Think

The family entertainment landscape of the 1990s and early 2000s is not complete without Jonathan Taylor Thomas. The actor played Tim Taylor's (Tim Allen) middle son Randy on the hit series "Home Improvement," and he would later play Jeremy, Bridget Hennessy's (Kaley Cuoco) tutor-turned-love-interest, during three episodes of "8 Simple Rules." He also took on the big screen with family movies like 1995's "Tom and Huck" and the 1994 Disney hit "The Lion King," which finds him playing a young version of Simba. But these are not the only beloved animated character he has brought to life.

Before taking over Pride Rock, Thomas was giving a voice to the title character in "The Adventures of Spot," a TV show based on picture books written by Eric Hill. The TV series first premiered in 1987 and follows all of the cute mishaps of this iconic pup. Thomas would play Spot during 16 episodes of the series, with his last performance as Spot airing in 1993, a year before "The Lion King" took over the big screen.

In 1996, he voiced Pinocchio in "The Adventures of Pinocchio" and played Scarecrow Jr. in "The Oz Kids" as well as other related projects. In 2000, he would join "The Wild Thornberrys," playing Eliza (Lacey Chabert), Debbie (Danielle Harris), and Donnie (Flea) Thornberry's cousin Tyler Tucker, who is introduced in Season 3, Episode 4, "Tyler Tucker, I Presume."But voice-over work is not always about the voice.