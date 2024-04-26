Emma Stone Confirmed That Jimmy Kimmel 2024 Oscars Rumor You Heard Is False

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter — ostensibly about her strange, self-aware series with Nathan Fielder, "The Curse" — Emma Stone fielded a question about Jimmy Kimmel's Oscars joke about her. So was she upset about it? No.

Interviewer Seth Abramovitch asked Stone, "Emma, did Kimmel really upset you at the Oscars, or was that taken out of context?" Stone, seemingly confused by the question, asked one in response: "Did he upset me?"

Abramovitch noted that, after Kimmel joked about the rampant nudity in her film "Poor Things," Stone turned to her husband Dave McCary and it looked like she called Kimmel a "pr*ck." Stone immediately denied it: "What did I say? I didn't call him a pr*ck. I wasn't upset with him at all. I'll have to look that up."

Fielder, who was previously unaware of the entire incident, went on to praise Stone (though she kept making jokes at her own expense, including referring to her work as "at a second-grade level"). "It is incredible: [Stone]'s always down for a joke," Fielder said, to which Stone replied, "I'm near-unoffendable." The star and creator of "The Rehearsal" was actually quite open with his praise for Stone, continuing, "Yes. Near-unoffendable. And this is something that you would think someone who's making work at her level ... would be like, 'Do I want to put myself in this situation? Do I want to do this?' But if she hears something funny, she's like, 'Yes,' right away."