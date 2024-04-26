Emma Stone Confirmed That Jimmy Kimmel 2024 Oscars Rumor You Heard Is False
During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter — ostensibly about her strange, self-aware series with Nathan Fielder, "The Curse" — Emma Stone fielded a question about Jimmy Kimmel's Oscars joke about her. So was she upset about it? No.
Interviewer Seth Abramovitch asked Stone, "Emma, did Kimmel really upset you at the Oscars, or was that taken out of context?" Stone, seemingly confused by the question, asked one in response: "Did he upset me?"
Abramovitch noted that, after Kimmel joked about the rampant nudity in her film "Poor Things," Stone turned to her husband Dave McCary and it looked like she called Kimmel a "pr*ck." Stone immediately denied it: "What did I say? I didn't call him a pr*ck. I wasn't upset with him at all. I'll have to look that up."
Fielder, who was previously unaware of the entire incident, went on to praise Stone (though she kept making jokes at her own expense, including referring to her work as "at a second-grade level"). "It is incredible: [Stone]'s always down for a joke," Fielder said, to which Stone replied, "I'm near-unoffendable." The star and creator of "The Rehearsal" was actually quite open with his praise for Stone, continuing, "Yes. Near-unoffendable. And this is something that you would think someone who's making work at her level ... would be like, 'Do I want to put myself in this situation? Do I want to do this?' But if she hears something funny, she's like, 'Yes,' right away."
Emma Stone is reaching new career heights — and she's not mad about that either
If you've seen "Poor Things," you know that Nathan Fielder's assessment of Emma Stone's willingness to give a role her all is completely correct. Yorgos Lanthimos' stunning, Oscar-winning film — which earned Stone her second Academy Award after winning her first in 2017 — casts Stone as Bella Baxter, a woman reborn with an infant's brain inside an adult bodt who must re-learn how to exist in the world. Put simply, Stone's physicality is stunning. From her walk that mimics an actual infant to the way she eats and acts in public, completely unashamed of herself and her presence, Stone's Bella is extraordinary, and it's a testament to Stone's shamelessness — in a good way. Despite facing stiff competition in the best actress category, it's ultimately unsurprising that Stone came away victorious.
This is to say nothing of Stone's similarly fearless performance in the home renovation satire "The Curse." It's incredibly different from "Poor Things," but Stone makes her character, Whitney Siegel, so incredibly awful and off-putting that she actually becomes fascinating. The daughter of New Mexico slumlords who very clearly hates her husband Asher (Fielder), Whitney is a bratty, mean, despicable person, and Stone leans into her worst qualities in an almost gleeful way. Between "The Curse" and "Poor Things," Stone has spent the last year or so proving that she's one of the most versatile and bold performers in Hollywood — and her next project with Lanthimos, "Kinds of Kindness," probably features yet another all-star turn from Stone.