The Ending Of Showtime's The Curse Explained

Contains spoilers for "The Curse"

The Showtime series "The Curse" takes audiences on a weird and winding journey, one that never goes quite where you expect it to. Whitney (Emma Stone) and Asher Siegel (Nathan Fielder) are a married couple trying to make a reality TV series about flipping houses. With the help of Asher's friend Dougie (Benny Safdie), HGTV greenlights their show, which should be good news. However, something ominous looms over them, and it may be rooted in a curse.

From the minds of Fielder and Safdie comes a series that is equal parts comedy, thriller, and marriage drama. Whitney and Asher struggle to figure out the tone of their show, bouncing around from highlighting the people of the neighborhood to focusing on the eco-friendly nature of their project. With notes from the network and ideas in hand, Whitney and Dougie try to add some humanity by including the Siegels' relationship issues and Whitney's doubts in Asher.

A tale that can't be boiled down to just one thing, "The Curse" hits a ton of talking points before it comes to a close. If you aren't quite sure what to make of the ending, you aren't cursed. Here is everything you need to know about how Whitney and Asher's story ends.