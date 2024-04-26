New Little Mermaid Trailer Turns The Character Into A Horror Movie Monster

As is the case with many old fairy tales, Hans Christian Andersen's "The Little Mermaid" has plenty of horror elements and ends with the titular mermaid in a strange aerial purgatory that may or may not one day earn her a soul. The untold truth of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" also features a rejected 1940s version that was way darker than the one fans eventually saw in 1989. Even the finished Disney product has its share of darkness, courtesy of its villain, Ursula the Sea Witch (Pat Carroll).

With all of this in mind, perhaps the horror movie version of "The Little Mermaid" was always inevitable. A new trailer for director Leigh Scott's R-rated "The Little Mermaid" horror movie (via MSR Media) reimagines the story's titular mermaid into a mysterious woman called Aurora Bey (Lydia Helen), who introduces herself to archaeologist Eric Prince (Mike Markoff), whose dig has unearthed proof of a strange ancient civilization. Aurora, of course, is far more than meets the eye, and the fact that this is a horror movie gives you a pretty good hint about how things go from here.