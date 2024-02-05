Every Winnie The Pooh Character Seen (Or Teased) In The Blood And Honey 2 Trailer
2023's "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey" takes full advantage of certain children's characters in the public domain, creating a slaughter-fest where the critters from Hundred Acre Wood target Christopher Robin (Nikolai Leon) and other unsuspecting victims. A sequel, "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2," ups the ante in more ways than one. Christopher Robin is played by Scott Chambers this time around, and there will be some other new faces.
IGN exclusively released a trailer for the follow-up, which sees Winnie the Pooh and Piglet back, played by Ryan Oliva and Eddy MacKenzie, respectively. The preview also gives us a glimpse of more assailants, particularly Tigger, who entered the public domain this year. Lewis Santer plays the character, prominently featured in the trailer as he stands ominously with his tail agitating from side to side in one scene.
Another Hundred Acre Wood resident joining the party is Owl (Marcus Massey), who can be seen from the back with feathers protruding. Additionally, there's a scantily clad woman wearing rabbit ears during a party sequence, which could be a nod toward the character of Rabbit. Plenty of Pooh's other friends, like Kanga, Roo, and Eeyore, are also in the public domain. Perhaps they could have surprise appearances in "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2," or maybe they'll be saved for a third installment. Regardless, Tigger's inclusion alone is enough to get fans excited.
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 has a larger budget than the first
The "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2" poster focuses on those four animals, so they'll likely be the focal points even if there are teases for other characters. And while Tigger couldn't have been in the first film (he wasn't in the public domain yet), the sequel's creative team makes full use of him. Producer Scott Jeffrey told IGN, "Tigger is incredibly violent. He loves to torture his victims before killing them." With that in mind, Tigger could scare the stripes off plenty of viewers.
In addition to more Winnie the Pooh characters entering the horror franchise, the sequel has a larger budget. The animals are far more intimidating — especially Pooh, who looks much more like a demonic bear than last time. In the same IGN interview, Jeffrey confirmed they had more money to play with this time: "Rhys [Frake-Waterfield, the director] is really able to create a shocking, explosive, and gore-filled movie. I truly think people will really dig what we are creating."
Frake-Waterfield spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the increased budget, mentioning how the original Pooh costume cost $770. But for the sequel, he said that "the prosthetics alone for the creatures ended up being over $20,000." Bigger could easily mean better, and fans can see the carnage when "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2" comes out in theaters later in 2024.