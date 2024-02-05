Every Winnie The Pooh Character Seen (Or Teased) In The Blood And Honey 2 Trailer

2023's "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey" takes full advantage of certain children's characters in the public domain, creating a slaughter-fest where the critters from Hundred Acre Wood target Christopher Robin (Nikolai Leon) and other unsuspecting victims. A sequel, "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2," ups the ante in more ways than one. Christopher Robin is played by Scott Chambers this time around, and there will be some other new faces.

IGN exclusively released a trailer for the follow-up, which sees Winnie the Pooh and Piglet back, played by Ryan Oliva and Eddy MacKenzie, respectively. The preview also gives us a glimpse of more assailants, particularly Tigger, who entered the public domain this year. Lewis Santer plays the character, prominently featured in the trailer as he stands ominously with his tail agitating from side to side in one scene.

Another Hundred Acre Wood resident joining the party is Owl (Marcus Massey), who can be seen from the back with feathers protruding. Additionally, there's a scantily clad woman wearing rabbit ears during a party sequence, which could be a nod toward the character of Rabbit. Plenty of Pooh's other friends, like Kanga, Roo, and Eeyore, are also in the public domain. Perhaps they could have surprise appearances in "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2," or maybe they'll be saved for a third installment. Regardless, Tigger's inclusion alone is enough to get fans excited.