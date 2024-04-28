Why Superman Would Be 'Fake' If He Didn't Kill Zod, According To Zack Snyder

Years after his last DC film, Zack Snyder's unique rendition of the comic book universe continues to be polarizing. His supporters still praise the grim, gritty DC Extended Universe that was — a world where Superman makes hard, violent choices and Batman isn't so squeamish about killing or using guns. DC's cinematic future is heading in a distinctly different direction under the guidance of "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn and the newly minted DC Studios, but some remain nostalgic for Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, and Snyder's moral grayness.

One particular point of contention for years has been Superman killing Zod in a controversial scene at the end of Snyder's "Man of Steel." While some enjoy seeing a more down-in-the-mud version of Clark Kent, many comic book traditionalists have criticized Snyder for missing the point of the character by making him commit murder. In a recent interview with GQ, Snyder once again addressed the controversial scene, in which Superman breaks Zod's neck to prevent his laser vision from killing innocent civilians.

"He's not going to stop," Snyder said, referring to Zod's assault on Earth. "He's not going to negotiate an outcome. So it was either Zod or us. And that was pretty much the game, there was no middle ground." According to the director, Superman wouldn't be much of a hero at all if he couldn't make impossible decisions. "If Superman can't handle that position, then he's fake."

Of course, not every Superman fan will agree with that take.