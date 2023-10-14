James Gunn Didn't Get His First Choices For Guardians Of The Galaxy - Except One

Looking back at writer-director James Gunn's "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy and the other Marvel Cinematic Universe chapters the characters appear in, it's hard to imagine anyone other than Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Zoe Saldaña playing Star-Lord, Drax, Nebula, and Gamora, respectively.

However, only one of the four key live-action actors was on Gunn's original wish list of stars for the film. In the Disney+ special, "Marvel Studios: Assembled," which chronicles the making of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," the filmmaker reflected upon the casting of the core characters before one frame of the first film was shot.

"When I first went to Marvel and I pitched 'Guardians of the Galaxy,' I brought a little book," Gunn said in the special (via The Direct). "I had worked very hard trying to put this little book together of all the little pictures and photo references, and all that stuff."

Naturally, part of Gunn's book was the Guardians characters and the actors he hoped would play them. "And of course, none of those actors who were in that book ended up playing the characters, except for Zoe Saldaña, who I met and loved from the beginning," Gunn noted.