Man Of Steel's Most Controversial Scene Was Also One Of The DCEU's Best Moments

Superheroes have been a fixture of pop culture for generations. However, while movie theaters are now filled with the tropes that once powered decades of four-colored pages, one particular fixture has, for the most part, been left behind: the no-kill rule.

Throughout a decent chunk of comics history, almost every major superhero had a moment (or many moments) where they would give a lecture on how heroes should never kill their opponents, whether it's a devious extraterrestrial mastermind like Brainiac in the pages of DC, or on the Marvel side, a symbiotic serial killer (turned mass murderer) like Carnage. Superman, as the so-called "boy scout" superhero, was long seen by fans as a hero who — even in the most dire circumstances — would never let even the most nefarious villain die on his watch, much less by his hands.

The comics, though, aren't as clear-cut about Superman's hesitancy to take lives as many would attest (see: 1988's Superman #22). While the "no-kill rule" and its flawed nature has been explored pretty deeply by Batman comics, to the point where it's now a huge part of Bruce Wayne's character, it's tended to be a bit more ambiguous for Superman. Furthermore, the inherent nature of Superman's power, as a paragon of moral goodness who must constantly hold himself back, means that it's arguably more interesting to see what happens when he does have to kill a supervillain to protect innocent life, instead of just protecting his goodness with plot armor.

This is why the death of Zod (Michael Shannon) in "Man of Steel" was not just great writing, but also the defining moment for Henry Cavill's Superman.