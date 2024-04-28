The TV Series Audition That Made Jennifer Garner Break Down In Tears

Jennifer Garner is a seasoned actress by this point, but early in her career, she got so emotional during a major audition that she ended up bursting into tears.

Garner recently appeared on the recap podcast "Dear Felicity" — a project of The Ringer — to reveal that she auditioned for the small role of Hannah Bibb on "Felicity," the beloved series created by J.J. Abrams and future "The Batman" director Matt Reeves. While reading, Garner became so overcome with emotions that she excused herself to finish crying.

"I remember the audition," Garner recalled. "I remember going into the bathroom after because the scene was so emotional and I needed to cry. According to her, the scene in question "must have been the breakup scene," perhaps regarding a scene between Hannah and series lead Noel Crane (Scott Foley, who was married to Garner from 2000 to 2004).

"I needed to hide in the bathroom stall and finish the cry that I started in the audition because it was such a powerful scene," Garner told the podcast's host Greg Grunberg, a friend of Abrams who starred on "Felicity" and alongside Garner on "Alias" (as well as a brief appearance in early episodes of "Lost" as the doomed plane's pilot). So what happened with the audition? Apparently, Abrams insisted she come back and audition again.